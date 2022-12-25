Rohit Shetty’s film Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Pooja Hegde has finally hit the big screen after a prolonged wait. The film is one of the most-awaited films of 2022. Reportedly, the film’s plot is based on renowned English writer William Shakespeare’s play The Comedy of Errors.

For the first time, Ranveer will be seen playing a double role. The film’s story revolves around two sets of identical twins who are separated at birth, but the real twist in the tale comes when they meet after many years. It is touted to be a masala entertainer as most of the films helmed by Shetty are.

While Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Pooja Hegde starrer Cirkus is still in theatres, let’s take a look at the cast fees.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez, who took home Rs 4 crore for her role in Ram Setu, seemingly hiked her fees. As per Showbiz Galore, she charged a staggering Rs 6 crore for essaying the role of Bindu in the Rohit Shetty directorial.

Pooja Hegde

Model-turned-actress Pooja Hegde, who played a significant role in the period comedy-drama, earned Rs 2.5 crore.

Varun Sharma

Varun Sharma is well known for his character of Dilip Singh aka Choocha in the Fukrey film franchise. Along with Ranveer Singh, he will also be playing a dual role in Cirkus. As per the report, he took home a massive paycheck of Rs 2 crore for his comic performance in the film.

Johnny Lever

Veteran actor Johnny Lever, who has been in the Hindi film industry for more than three decades, has given us several notable performances. He has charged Rs 1.25 crore for his role in the Ranveer Singh-led film.

Sanjay Mishra

Another notable actor who promises to keep you on the edge of your seat is Sanjay Mishra. Reportedly, he earned Rs 1 crore for playing the role of Bindu’s (Jacqueline Fernandez) father in Cirkus.

Siddharth Jadhav

Siddharth Jadhav is quite popular in the Marathi TV industry. He has previously worked with Rohit Shetty in the Golmaal series and cop film franchises Simmba and Sooryavanshi. He is now a part of Cirkus’ ensemble cast and he took home a paycheck of Rs 80 lakh for his role in the flick.

Mukesh Tiwari

Mukesh Tiwari is popularly known for essaying the role of Vasooli bhai in Rohit Shetty’s comedy-drama Golmaal franchise. He charged Rs 70 Lakhs for his performance in the latest film.

Vrajesh Hirjee

Multi-talented actor Vrajesh Hirjee is also a part of Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus cast which includes renowned stars like Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Pooja Hegde. Hirjee, who is known for his perfect comic timing in front of the camera, charged Rs 55 lakh for his character.

Murli Sharma

Actor Murali Sharma is well known for his contributions to Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Marathi cinema. He is also frequently seen in Rohit Shetty’s films. Sharma earned 50 lakhs for his role in Cirkus.

Ranveer Singh

Singh, who plays a dual role on the silver screen for the first time in his acting career, took home the biggest paycheck to date for his performance in Cirkus. As per the report he was paid Rs 25 crore for his role in Rohit Shetty’s directorial.

