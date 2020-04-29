Choreographer Ashley Lobo Speaks On The Bright Side Of Lockdown

Ace choreographer Ashley Lobo has urged dancers across the country to keep the passion alive during the coronavirus lockdown. He says it’s important to acknowledge how dance can lift spirits during these tough times.

To mark International Dance Day, April 29, Lobo started a campaign through his Danceworx Academy with the message to ‘Keep Dancing. Stay Positive’.

He said: “The world is dealing with something larger than life and it’s important to acknowledge how dance can lift spirits during these tough times. The virtual space has served us well and is becoming more than just a solution to creatively connect with people across the globe.”

“I believe that despite celebrations for International Dance Day being confined to our homes, dance and video will combine to uplift humanity towards the hope that all will soon be well. The pandemic isn’t an obstacle to celebrating this day,” added Lobo, whose career spans 35 years of performing, choreographing, and teaching in India and overseas.

Given the nationwide lockdown, Lobo started TDX online in March to continue reaching out to his students across the country.

He believes dance is an important source of self-help and growth, and keeping his students positive right now is the key.

“Sometimes we need time to stop and re-evaluate all you are doing with an objective eye to re-prioritise your life. And despite things seeming like they’re going downhill; we see the bright side to this, in that making the shift to the virtual world allows us to reach students from all over the country,” he said.

