Chitrangda Singh About Casting Couch In The Film Industry: “Yes, It Has Happened With Me But…”

Over the years many Bollywood celebrities have opened up about casting couch in the industry and the infamous #MeToo movement exposed many big names from the Industry. Now, actress Chitrangda Singh got candid about the practice of se*ual favours in the industry.

Chitrangda Singh proved her mettle in acting with films like Inkaar, Hazaaron Khawishein Aisi along with others, but the actress is yet to get her due in Bollywood. Now in a recent Interview, Chitrangda Singh was asked about her take on casting couch in the industry, the actress’ response was very similar to how Rajeev Khandelwal reacted on casting couch. Chitrangda Singh sympathises with the victims but she also points out that in the industry no one forces you into it, it depends on the choices an individual makes.

Chitrangda Singh told Spotboye – “There are people like this everywhere. Right from my modelling days to Bollywood- I have seen them at all times. Corporate industry is just as bad. Yes, it has happened with me but, I would like to say that the Bollywood industry is not the place where anybody forces you. There is enough space and respect for everyone and their choices. You do feel bad when you lose an opportunity but then those are the choices you make. So, you don’t sulk about it. It feels bad and I have lost out on projects too but at the same time if you are comfortable with it, then go ahead and do it. I am not here to judge anyone”.

She added – “There is not just se*ual favour but other sorts of favours too, which people seek. That’s the way the world functions, so you make your choices and live the way you like”. The actress concluded the conversation by saying – “I am not taking away from anyone who has been in the situation, I am not judging. This is just my point of view”.

On the work front, Chitrangda Singh will next be seen in “Bob Biswas” alongside Abhishek Bachchan.

