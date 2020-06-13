Chahatt Khanna: “China Has Been On The Forefront On Bringing Coronavirus”

Actress Chahatt Khanna is boycotting all Chinese applications and has blamed China for bringing the novel coronavirus into the forefront.

“China has been on the forefront on bringing this virus. We all know the motive behind the virus. They need to be taught a lesson. By boycotting goods and their services we are taking a step ahead. We are opening more doors for Indian services,” Chahatt Khanna said.

“If 1.3 billion Indians do it, it’s a huge setback. They are on our borders trying to grab our land. We have to give it to them from where we are. This is high time,” she added.

Chahatt Khanna urged everyone to stay indoors amid coronavirus outbreak in the country. “We got to stay safe and indoors as much as possible. The situation is not in control anymore,” she said.

