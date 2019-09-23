Bruna Abdullah Is Opening All About The Hypnobirthing Process She Underwent For Isabella’s Delivery

Bruna Abdullah welcomed her baby girl, Isabella, on August 31 and shared the news with her fans shortly with a cute post. Sharing a picture of the newborn, Bruna expressed how happy she was to begin this new journey. Now after a few days into this adventure, Bruna has opened up about how giving birth to little Isabella has been everything she asked for.

She talked about how she always wished to have a drug free delivery and chose the hypnobirthing process to do it. She shared a picture from the time she was giving birth to the baby and captioned it with a long note. Bruna’s husband Allan Fraser can be seen hugging her from the behind while she is hugging Isabella in the monochrome picture.

She shared, “Even before I was pregnant I knew I would have a water birth! I wanted the birth of my baby to be as gentle as possible and without any drugs, I hated the idea of having to deal with the side effects of all the medication they would give me at the hospital.”

She further writes, “I imagined a calm and soothing environment, where I could wait for my baby to arrive, surrounded only by the people that made me feel good and excited about that moment. I was lucky enough to have had all that! I had my baby in a warm water pool, my husband, my mother, my doctor and my doula were there with me. I prepared myself for that day, I worked out regularly, I ate a very well balanced diet, I meditated and visualised every single detail. I wanted to deliver my baby on a Saturday, I wanted the labour to be no longer than 4 hours, I wanted to deliver my baby in the pool, and I wanted to do it drug-free! I got all of that!”

Bruna also adds that she felt like a superhero after giving birth to the baby girl. She adds, “I also asked for it to be pain free but that wasn’t really what happened!! Saying that, I feel like a superhero, kind of invincible, now I feel like I can do anything .. it was important to me to be fully in control, awake, for the arrival of my baby. I wanted nature to do its job! It was magical, I had to idea I was so strong, I felt everything with so much intensity, her descent, the contractions.. that as soon as it was over, the only thing I could feel was love and pure happiness! The pain vanished, I recovered in minutes, and I was able to enjoy her from the very first minute!”

Bruna and Allan got engaged in June last year and decided to get married when they went on a ‘babymoon’ with their families. The wedding ceremony was a small affair with close friends on a clifftop in Phuket, Thailand.

