BREAKING! Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi Trailer Clocks 41 Million Views Under 24 Hours; SHATTERS Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero Record

Sooryavanshi trailer released yesterday has been creating waves on social media. Rohit Shetty brought Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh together and the fans just went berserk. The combo of Akshay and Rohit has beaten Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero to be the most viewed Bollywood trailer on YouTube in 24 hours.

Also headlining the trailer is Katrina Kaif who plays a pivotal role in the film. The 4-minute long trailer has received raving reviews from all quarters adding to the already high buzz of the film. At the time of writing this article, the trailer already has around 41.70 million views on YouTube in just 23 hours.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero had had 41 million views in 24 hours on YouTube. Though it had an accumulated 54 million views through all the platforms, Sooryavanshi has surpassed the record of YouTube views. Makers of Sooryavanshi also promoted the trailer on the homepage of YouTube. It’s trending #1 since yesterday. It still has one hour to register the final numbers setting the record of most watched Bollywood trailer in 24 hours on YouTube.

Also present at the trailer launch were the film’s lead stars Akshay and Katrina, co-producer Karan Johar, along with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, who enact cameos in Sooryavanshi as Bajirao Singham and Sangram Bhalero, their avatars from the Singham films and Simmba respectively

In Sooryavanshi, Akshay plays DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, who heads Anti-Terrorism Squad. Did the thought come across in his mind to make Sooryavanshi while he was shooting for ‘Simmba’? Shetty replied: “I didn’t think much about it. I knew it (‘Simmba’) will work and we will start another film on similar lines. I can show off by giving a long lecture on it but I felt that I should take this franchise forward and people will like it, so that’s how I made it.”

