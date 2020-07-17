It was only a few days ago, the Bachchan family made headlines after the family members were tested positive for COVID-19. As we all know, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were tested positive, thus leaving the fans worried.

But now, what has got everyone on the edge is news of the eternal beauty and the Bachchan bahu, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan being hospitalized. For those of you unversed, after Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to the same hospital, Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya were all home quarantined.

If we go by the latest reports, it is being stated that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya have recorded along with mild symptoms of COVID-19. They have been shifted to the Nanavati hospital for better observation.

ANI has confirmed the news of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan being hospitalized at Nanavati.

Mumbai: Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan admitted at Nanavati Hospital. Earlier, she was home quarantined after she tested positive for #COVID19. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/KIhw7OsgHc — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan shared updates of his recovery on his twitter handle. The veteran actor Tweeted, “I receive all your blessings and love and prayers for our well being .. on sms, on whatsapp, on insta on Blog .. and all possible social media .. my gratitude has no bounds…Hospital protocol is restrictive, i cannot say more .. Love”

T 3597 – In happy times , in times of illness, you our near and dear, our well wishers, our fans have ever given us unstinting love , affection care and prayer .. we express our bountiful gracious gratitude to you all .. in these circumstances hospital protocol, restrictive !🙏 pic.twitter.com/ksqlHvXfmo — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 17, 2020

While hope and pray for the speedy recovery of the diva and her daughter, the social media too is flooded with prayers for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan.

