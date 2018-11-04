Aamir Khan is undoubtedly one of the biggest movie stars in China, as his films have consistently scaled new heights in the country. There are a lot of speculations about the China release of his upcoming flick, Thugs Of Hindostan. While a section of media reported that the film will release in the neighbouring country by end of November, another section of media confirmed that the film would release on 14th December.

However, Aamir Khan in an interview with us revealed that the film will soon be submitted to the Chinese Censor Board and most certainly hit the big screen in January 2019. “China it (Thugs of Hindostan) will most probably release in January. We have completed the film and now it will go to the censors. It is a 2 month process,” said Aamir.

Recently, a few Aamir fans from China revealed that they would he travelling all the way to India to watch Thugs Of Hindostan. When asked to comment on the same, Aamir said, “I believe so. Even I have been reading that. I just hope they get to see the film with English sub-titles in India.”

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindostan is slated to hit the big screen in India on 8th November 2018. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead. It is touted to be the costliest Bollywood film and will see a wide release on nearly 5000 screens in India.