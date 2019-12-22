BoycottToofan: Netizens Angry With Farhan Akhtar For His Lack Of 'knowledge' Over CAA Protests

The CAA Protest has taken over the country and people are witnessing may showdowns in different parts of India. The citizens of India are coming down to protest against the government’s bill and Bollywood too has come out in support of the people. Amongst the many celebs who spoke about the CAA bill was Farhan Akhtar. The actor went down to protest with the people but little did he know that it won’t end well for him.

The actor was asked by the media about his thoughts on the bill and the reaction of the people to it. Farhan gave a very uninformed answer and was severely bashed for it. When asked about the government’s rehearsed pledges with regard to the Citizenship Amendment Act, Farhan pointed out that the new citizenship law was an indication of something being wrong with the act.

This is a conspiracy against innocent Bollywood Stars 😡 People first criticise them for not opening their mouth & then blame for dull-witted comments. How unfair 😉 https://t.co/IA7w3CqOqx — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) December 20, 2019

He had even shared some information about the ongoing protest. The picture used in the post had the incorrect graphic of the map of India. He later apologized for it as well.

Here’s what you need to know about why these protests are important. See you on the 19th at August Kranti Maidan, Mumbai. The time to protest on social media alone is over. pic.twitter.com/lwkyMCHk2v — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) December 18, 2019



These had enraged the Twitter users, who have now started the #BoycottToofan. It is trending all over the internet and people are criticizing Farhan for being so uneducated about the topic.

One of the users wrote, “We don’t want to see a movie of such an illiterate person like @FarOutAkhtar who knows nothing about CAA & since some people wr protesting, he also gathered people to protest & did d same. Such a hypocrite. Have you ever spoken on Kashmiri Pandits? #StarSeBerozgaar #BoycottToofan”

Another user wrote, “Glad this is trending and hope such trends keep coming back for anyone who stance is anti-hindu. They don’t deserve a single penny from our pockets. #BoycottToofan”

@SirPareshRawal sorry sir we love u and ur acting skill but becoz of this @FarOutAkhtar who is supporting those people who r creating unrest in our country,I m not going to watch this movie and will also tell my frnds not to watch.

#BoycottToofan toofan to iska ab aayega… boycott Bollywood Nd especially @FarOutAkhtar isko iski aukaat dikhate h india me rehke.. Pakistan ka agenda chalata h isi ka poster boy.. I pledge not to watch this traitor's movie.#Muzaffarnagar #ISupportCAA desh ko jalaya h isne. — Aditya Chohan (@AdityaChohan8) December 22, 2019

#BoycottToofan have told family members and relatives to not watch toofan as they sympathise wrong doings of one religion and anti national activities ! they use their work and startdom very smartly to make fool of us ! but now they are exposed ! — jayesh bokadia (@jayesh_bokadia) December 22, 2019

Toofan is a fictional story, which will also feature veteran actor Paresh Rawal in a major role. As Paresh in the film will be seen playing Farhan’s boxing coach. The film also stars Super 30 actress Mrunal Thakur.

The Farhan Akhtar starrer is being directed by Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra and is slated for release in 2020.

