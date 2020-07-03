Bollywood’s legendary choreographer Saroj Khan has passed away in Mumbai at the age of 71. She died due to cardiac arrest on Friday at 1.52 am. On 20th June, Khan was admitted to Mumbai’s Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra. She was admitted after she complained about having breathing issues.
The late choreographer’s funeral will be held at Malvani, in Malad today.
Saroj Khan has been working in the Bollywood industry for decades. She has made every actor dance to her steps and was one of the best talents in the Indian film industry. Her news of demise has shattered many people, including Akshay Kumar.
Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter page to pay respect to Saroj. The actor tweeted, “Woke up to the sad news that legendary choreographer #SarojKhan ji is no more. She made dance look easy almost like anybody can dance, a huge loss for the industry. May her soul rest in peace 🙏🏻”.
Woke up to the sad news that legendary choreographer #SarojKhan ji is no more. She made dance look easy almost like anybody can dance, a huge loss for the industry. May her soul rest in peace 🙏🏻
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 3, 2020
Saroj started as an assistant choreographer in Bollywood. With Geeta Mera Naam in 1974, she got her first break as an independent choreographer. She had choreographed for some amazing films like Mr India, Tezaab, Beta, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Veer Zaara, Don, Tanu Weds Manu and the list goes on and on.
May her soul rest in peace!
