Bollywood’s legendary choreographer Saroj Khan has passed away in Mumbai at the age of 71. She died due to cardiac arrest on Friday at 1.52 am. On 20th June, Khan was admitted to Mumbai’s Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra. She was admitted after she complained about having breathing issues.

The late choreographer’s funeral will be held at Malvani, in Malad today.

Saroj Khan has been working in the Bollywood industry for decades. She has made every actor dance to her steps and was one of the best talents in the Indian film industry. Her news of demise has shattered many people, including Akshay Kumar.

