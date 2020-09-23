Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who made her Bollywood debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha in 2015, is someone who has been experimenting with her roles from day one. From playing an overweight middle class, small-town girl in her first film to a grandmother in recent times, she has done it all.

The actress recently opened up about the same and said that she is creatively very restless. Bhumi, who has also featured in films like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Lust Stories, Sonchiriya, Saand Ki Aankh, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare, has this to say about it.

Bhumi Pednekar said, “I have to say I have explored and experimented with roles and cinema in a short span of time, which has probably made everyone believe that I’m always looking to do something new every time I come on screen. It is a correct assumption because I’m creatively very restless.”

Bhumi says she has a personal objective as an artiste. She said, “I have pushed myself constantly and I will do so in every film that I sign because deep down inside I want to test myself. I want to see how much I can push and reinvent myself on screen. I have a personal ambition to never fit into a mould as an artiste.”

The actress has mapped out her future, too. “I want to do be remembered as someone who constantly gave the audience something new and was not afraid to constantly try something new. I want to be remembered as someone who was unafraid to experiment, and presented myself in the most diverse avatars possible,” she said.

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar’s last theatrical release was the 2020 films Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship. The film, starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead, was directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh. Her last movie to release Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. The Alankrita Shrivastava directorial, also starring Konkana Sen Sharma, Vikrant Massey and Amol Parashar, released on Netflix on September 18. She will soon feature in G. Ashok’s Durgavati and will see Bhumi as an IAS officer.

