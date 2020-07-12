Bhumi Pednekar is one of the most loved actress in Bollywood. She is always appreciated for her fine acting skills in her movies. She was last seen in Dharma’s movie Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship opposite Vicky Kaushal.

Recently, a fan has visualised her as “Game Of Thrones” protagonist Daenerys Targaryen, and the actress has responded saying these days she literally feel like “winter is coming”.

Bhumi took to Instagram and posted an artwork shared by artist Swapnil Pawar, where she is seen in the Daenerys Targaryen avatar.

Alongside the image, Bhumi Pednekar wrote: “I will do what queens do. I will rule. Daenerys Targaryen. Thank you @swapnilmpawar, this is fun. These times literally feel like ‘winter is coming’. #MotherOfDragons.”

Daenerys Targaryen, who Bhumi Pednekar has been morphed as, is one of the primary characters of author George RR Martin’s “A Song Of Ice And Fire” book series. It has been adapted on TV as “Game Of Thrones”. On screen, the character was portrayed by Emilia Clarke.

On the acting front, Bhumi will be next seen in “Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare” and “Durgavati”.

How excited are you to see Bhumi Pednekar in these upcoming movies? Do let us know.

