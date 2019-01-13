Bharat Actress Disha Patani Emerges As The Most Preferred Face For Fitness Brands

Disha Patani, who was last seen in the Baaghi 2, is one of the emerging stars of Bollywood and touted as one of the fittest actresses of Industry. Owing to her washboard abs and well-toned body, Disha Patani is being approached by various fitness brands, gymnasiums and workout studios to be the face of their respective brands.

Apparently, there is a rising demand for the actor in the fitness department and stiff competition amongst the brands to sign up the actor to be their ambassador. The actress has been receiving many offers from cooperates to endorse their products.

Disha Patani will be seen playing the character of a trapeze artist in her upcoming film Bharat and for the same, she has been training hard to perfect the role. The actress underwent intense training sessions and is leaving no stone unturned to give her best.

With back to back successes, her fandom is now on a perpetual upswing and after she became the face of an international lifestyle brand, Disha started receiving a number of offers. However, she hasn’t given a go-ahead to any brand and is yet to sign on the dotted line.

Now the actress is currently shooting for her next blockbuster hit, Bharat which is a multi-starrer film starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Jackie Shroff and Sunil Grover which will release on 5th June 2019.

