Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar Resumes Work In Full Force, Conducts Final Narration At 6:00 AM

The lockdown that followed by post the outbreak of COVID-19, might have tossed our schedules, but for Akshay Kumar and his famous routine, nothing changes! The actor after shooting with R Balki for their project conducted a final narration of his film Bell Bottom‘s script at 6:00 AM. We wonder where is the motivation coming from? Read on.

It was yesterday, we saw the news if Akshay Kumar shooting for an awareness campaign with R Balki coming in. Turns out the actor has begun work in full swing. Today, filmmaker Nikkhil Advani shared a screengrab of their zoom meeting. He revealed that they were locking the final script for Bell Bottom.

The meeting had in attendance, Akshay Kumar, Nikkhil Advani, Jacky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Aseem Arora ad Pallave Tewari. In the tweet, Nikkhil wrote, “Nothing changes for @akshaykumar during #Lockdown 6 am final narration of #BellBottom Super script.”

Meanwhile, Bell Bottom starring Akshay Kumar is a spy-thriller set in the ’80s. Sharing the first look of the film and him, Akshay had described it as a roller coaster spy ride. The film is set to hit the screens in January 2021.

In other news, Akshay Kumar will also be seen in Yash Raj Films’ Prithviraj. According to reports today, the makers have decided to demolish the sets of the film that are erected in Dahisar. Reason being that monsoon is about to kick in and the maintenance cost of it is huge.

Apart from, Bell Bottom and Prithviraj, Akshay Kumar also has Sooryavanshi, Atrangi Re, and Bachchan Pandey.

