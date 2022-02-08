As the release of the Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer ‘Badhaai Do’ is just around the corner, the makers are now out with the highly anticipated song ‘Bandi Tot’. After bringing us some musical gems with a wedding song and title track ‘Badhaai Do’, ‘Atak Gaya’ the romantic song of the year and ‘Gol Gappa’ a fun song with a retro vibe, ‘Bandi Tot’ is the latest song leading to the film’s release on 11th February.

A fun catchy song with some quirky, interesting lyrics, ‘Bandi Tot’, with vocals by Ankit Tiwari and Nikhita Gandhi also features extensively in Badhaai Do’s trailer.

This Badhaai Do track comes at a juncture where Bhumi Pednekar’s partner Chum Darang, moves in with her and Rajkummar right after their marriage and all the prying eyes and curiosity that follows the ‘mystery girl’ in the newly wed couple’s life.

Badhaai Do marks powerhouse actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s first collaboration. The family entertainer also boasts of an ensemble cast featuring seasoned actors like Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chadha, Lovleen Mishra, Nitish Pandey and Shashi Bhushan amongst others essaying pivotal roles.

Check out the track here:

The tune that we all got hooked to, is finally here !!

Take a note , kyunki aagayi hai Bandi Tot!!😎 Set yourself free and experience #LoveIsLove with Bandi Tot – https://t.co/NT29x9U5d1 #BadhaaiDoInCinemas on 11th Feb 2022

.

.

. @RajkummarRao @bhumipednekar — Junglee Pictures (@JungleePictures) February 8, 2022

Junglee Pictures’ Badhaai Do is directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, written by Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary. The film releases on 11th February in theatres and is worldwide theatrically distributed by Zee Studios.

