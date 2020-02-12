Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff & His Moves In Dus Bahane 2.0 Are Already A 'HIT'

The Badass Song of the year Dus Bahane 2.0 from Baaghi 3 dropped today and the song has already been playing on a loop ever since it was released. Looking at Tiger Shroff donning his fittest physique and giving us new steps, it is his dance that has enthralled us all, more so his fans who are going gaga and how!

The song was originally composed by Vishal-Shekhar who have given us the memorable hit and with the recreated version as well, we are loving it for Tiger’s energetic presence and unparalleled dance prowess.

Tiger hasn’t missed a chance to show off his chiseled and shredded body and looks extremely amazing. Tiger’s dance moves are super smooth and finely executed. The actor is all set to make all the girls go gaga over him with Baaghi‘s third instalment and the fans have already declared it as a chartbuster and cannot wait to see the movie already.

The movie is helmed by Ahmed Khan and also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead. Interestingly, the movie will mark Shraddha’s second collaboration with Tiger after their 2016 release Baaghi which was a hit at the box office. Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 3 is slated to release on March 6 this year.

The third instalment of the franchise, Baaghi 3 is all set to surprise us with some unseen action and Ronnie is all set to lead the greatest battle, this time. As soon as the trailer of Baaghi 3 dropped the trailer caught all the attention for the most obvious reasons and has been loved by the fans, critics and the B-towns alike. Shraddha has shown an unseen avatar which the fans are drooling over already as well as they feature together in the song.

