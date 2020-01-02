Tiger Shroff was last seen in the action-adventure flick WAR alongside Hrithik Roshan this year, and saw a huge success at the box office. He is now gearing up for his next Baaghi 3 with Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and has left no stone unturned to bring the best to the audience in terms of action.

But the actor never fails to impress with his unconventional action style and makes sure to bring something new to the table. According to sources close to the production, with Baaghi 3, people are going to be in for a massive treat.

This time around, the actor is all set to raise the bar and will be seen incorporating different kinds of action in the movie. Tiger has some signature movies that are absolutely loved by the fans and he will be adding them in this movie with a few twists.

Baaghi 2 broke records at the box office and became the highest grosser for Tiger and with WAR, he became the youngest actor in the 300 crore club in his league. Not just this, he is also the only actor to have 3 franchise films making him the most bankable youngest action star.

Tiger will next be seen in Ahmed Khan directorial, Baaghi 3 alongside Shraddha Kapoor. The movie is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and is slated to release on 6th March, 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!