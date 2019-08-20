Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl Has An ‘Angel Priya’ Connection

Many of you must have related Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl character with “Angel Priya” after watching the trailer of the film. It’s interesting how Ayushmann plays a character whose actions are mostly similar to the guys behind fake ids like Angel Priya.

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Director Raaj Shaandilyaa talked about his inspiration behind the character of Dream Girl and said, “When co-writer Nirmaan D Singh and I started working on the film, our motive was only to entertain the audience. We thought of many ideas and took many real-life incidents into consideration. As writer of the sketch comedy show, Comedy Circus, we often scripted gender-bender characters. So, it was on my mind.”

He further talked about the Angel Priya connection and said, “We all have received a friend request from someone called Angel Priya once in our lifetime. We all know how some men used Angel Priya as a name to register fake profiles and flirt with guys online to extract money from them. We took all these incidents into our mind while writing this film. So it’s a fun film with many real-life elements.”

Earlier praising Ayushmann, producer of Dream Girl Ekta Kapoor said, “After hearing the script, I felt there is only one actor who could pull off the kind of voice modulation that the role required. I told (director) Raaj (Shaandilyaa) that man (Ayushmann) bets on scripts, he will not see how big the director is or how many films he has done. He will only read the script.”

She added: “It takes a lot to play a woman, and he has that ability. You have to be a really talented man to play a woman.”

Dream Girl also stars Nushrat Bharucha, Manjot Singh and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles. The rom-com is slated to hit theatres on September 13.

