Ayushmann Khurrana is known for choosing unconventional projects for which he has been applauded for highlighting the social matter in a very sensitive way. He previously starred in erectile dysfunction comedy Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and gay comedy Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, and now for the first time the actor will be touching upon a genre that he has never done before in ‘Action Hero.’

The film is being backed by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Aanand L. Rai’s Colour Yellow, it revolves around the actor’s journey, in front and behind the camera, the makers have assured slick action and an unusual ironic sense of humor.

Anirudh Iyer, who was an assistant director in Kangana Ranaut starrer Tanu Weds Manu Returns will be making his directorial debut with Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Action Hero.’

In a conversation with Variety, Ayushmann Khurrana says he’s thrilled to collaborate with Bhushan Kumar and Aanand L. Rai for the interesting project, he said, “I hope our track record of entertaining audiences worldwide with disruptive scripts continues with ‘Action Hero.’ Colour Yellow and T- Series are like a second home to me. I absolutely loved the script of ‘Action Hero’ instantly. It’s zany, it’s fresh, it’s disruptive and it has all the trappings of cinema that I have come to be known for.”

T-Series head Kumar adds, “Ayushmann perfectly fits the bill of the eponymous ‘Action Hero’ in this film. We can’t wait for it to go on floors and see him live the character.”

While, Aanand L. Rai feels grateful to collaborate with the talented star as the film marks their third association, he told Variety, “While this is the first time that we are exploring this genre, it is the third time we will be collaborating with Ayushmann on a film. It’s always a pleasure working with him and I’m quite excited to have the film go on floors.”

According to reports, ‘Action Hero’ will be shot in India and the UK. Although makers haven’t locked any release dates yet, the production is likely to go on floors by early 2021.

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana upcoming releases include Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Anek.

