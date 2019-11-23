Ayushmann Khurrana & Rajkummar Rao’s Dance On Bashah’s ‘Just Nacho’ Defines Bromance All Over Again

Ayushmann Khurrana just delivered one more money-spinner at the box office with Bala. In fact, he has become one of the very rare Bollywood actors who has been coming back to back with great movies who are just not giving a message for social stigmas but also making good money at the box office.

Rajkummar Rao, on the other hand, was last seen in Made In China opposite Mouni Roy, Boman Irani and Gajrao Rao. The film failed to perform at the box office but Rajkummar does get praised for his performance in the film. We saw these magnificent actors together in Bareilly Ki Barfi which also starred Kriti Sanon as the female lead of the film. The film did surprisingly well at the box office.

Ever since Bareilly Ki Barfi, the fans are eagerly waiting for Raj & Ayushmann to collaborate once again on the silver screen. We don’t know when that’ll happen but the two actors were seen dancing together at Bala’s success party. The video went viral on the internet in no time and both of them were seen dancing on Bashah’s song from Kapoor & Sons, Just Nacho.

Take a look at the video here:

Bromance goals, redefined? Totally.

Rajkummar was accompanied by girlfriend and Citylights actress, Patralekha. Kriti Sanon along with sister, Nupur Sanon also attended the success party.

On the work front, Ayushmann is currently shooting for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan in Benaras and Rajukummar is shooting for Turram Khan opposite Nushrat Bharucha and RoohiAfza opposite Janhvi Kapoor. He will also be seen with Priyanka Chopra in Netflix’s The White Tiger.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!