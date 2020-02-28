Ayushmann Khurrana Hails Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad, Tags It As The ‘Most Important Film Of Our Generation’

Ayushmann Khurrana has been the flag bearer for all kinds of topical films and has managed to garner a lot of love for it. But he is not the only actor who is working towards making meaningful cinema. Taapsee Pannu, whose Thappad released today, has also associated herself with good films and the audience looks forward to what she has to offer with her films.

The film which released today premiered for Bollywood stars yesterday and it obviously impressed them all. Ayushmann Khurrana with wife Tahira Kashyap, Divya Dutta, Radhika Madan, Aparshakti Khurana, Rakul Preet Singh, Himesh Reshammiya and wife Sonia Kapur amongst others attended the screening and came out dazzled with what the team of Thappad had to show.

Ayushmann went on to pen down a heartfelt note for the team as well. Ayushmann tweeted, “#Thappad is the most important film of our generation. @anubhavsinha sir take a bow. Kudos @taapsee @pavailkgulati @Manavkaul19 @deespeak @mrunmayeelagoo #SoumikMukherjee #KumudMishra #RatnaPathakShah #NailaGrewal #MayaSarao @farewellwaltz . Must watch! It’s a master class.”

Ayushmann’s wife and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap also tweeted, “#thappad is a wonderful film. It’ll achieve its intention when both men & women go watch it!

@anubhavsinha your film making is a master class in itself! @taapsee so much ease in your character that the uneasiness looks so relatable @deespeak @pavailkgulati & rest of the cast.”

#thappad is a wonderful film. It’ll achieve its intention when both men & women go watch it! @anubhavsinha your film making is a master class in itself! @taapsee so much ease in your character that the uneasiness looks so relatable @deespeak @pavailkgulati & rest of the cast🙌❤️ — Tahira Kashyap Khurrana (@tahira_k) February 27, 2020

Hansal Mehta seemed to be a little too impressed by the film. He penned down a big piece on his website for team Thappad. He wrote, “Thappad is an even more difficult conversation to have and hence an even more difficult film to make. It is after all about our private lives. It explores our attitudes, bares our mindsets and strips us of all those artifices we have about gender and patriarchy in our day to day lives. It nudges you, it pushes you, it argues with you, it talks to you, it compels you, it engages you. Through its exploration of the political in the personal it affects you deeply and in that is Thappad’s resounding triumph.”

He ended with an apology to all the women in his life. He wrote, “To all the women in my life. To my wife, my mother, my sister, my daughters, my ex-wife, my girlfriends and all those that have been subjected to my societal conditioning. I know it is late. But better late than never. Sorry. Sorry if I have let my sense of entitlement stifle your growth. Sorry if I have let my patriarchal conditioning render me insensitive to your needs. Sorry if I’ve been an a*****e. I will try to change. If I don’t, SLAP me. Kheench ke maarna mujhe Thappad.”

Thappad revolves around a married woman Amrita’s life who decides to fight the wrong and walks out of her marriage after being slapped by her husband at a party.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!