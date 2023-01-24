As Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty recently tied the nuptial knot with her long-time partner, cricketer KL Rahul on Monday, Jan 23 a picture of the actress is currently going viral.

The picture, which is being claimed to be from the haldi ceremony of the actress, shows wedding attendees applying haldi to the actress. However, the picture in question is from a shot of Athiya’s film ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’.

Athiya Shetty’s ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’, which released in 2019, also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the lead and tells the story of an NRI businessman, who while trying to find a wife back home in Bhopal, meets his much younger neighbour, Anita Awasthi. Anita wants to marry someone settled abroad, what ensues is a series of humorous events peppered with drama.

Meanwhile, as per media reports, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s ceremony will see a mix of guests from the film and cricket world. The names of the guest attendees, who would reportedly be an integral part of the lavish event include Jackie Shroff, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, M.S. Dhoni, and Virat Kohli.

Following the footsteps of the 2021 KatVic wedding, Athiya and KL Rahul have also imposed a no-phone policy.

