AskSRK: Fan Asks Shah Rukh Khan For Help With Chemistry, King Rebounds With A Witty Reply Which Has A ‘Sushmita Sen’ Connection To It

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Zero and since then his fans have been waiting for him to announce his next. Directed by Aanand L. Rai the film also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Zero failed terribly at the box office and this is one of the many reasons why King Khan is in no hurry to sign his next film.

Earlier today, SRK did #AskSRK on Twitter and fans went crazy. He was bombarded with a lot of questions but he tweeted, “Chalo ek #AskSrk ho jaaye. Like only 20 Questions…then I have to go and face myself…and maybe shave too.”

Chalo ek #AskSrk ho jaaye. Like only 20 Questions…then I have to go and face myself…and maybe shave too. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

A fan asked a chemistry-related question to SRK and wrote, “@iamsrk any advice for students of chemistry?.#AskSRK. .” to which SRK replied, “Please direct this question to my chemistry teacher..@thesushmitasen.”

During the chat, a fan asked how much would he need to shell out to get a room for rent in SRK’s lavish bungalow Mannat in Mumbai’s Bandra area.

The superstar replied saying that can be achieved only by 30 years of hard work.

