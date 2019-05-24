Ashoke Pandit Labels Swara Bhasker As Urban Naxal, White Collared Terrorist

After months of hustle and bustle, the political tension has finally settled down in the country. Yesterday, BJP acquired a land sliding victory under the leadership of Narendra Modi. In the first term of governance, Modi has gained a huge following and especially the more of ardent type. One of those hardcore supporters, filmmaker and co-producer Ashoke Pandit slammed Swara Bhasker, over her quirky tweet.

Swara Bhasker on Thursday tweeted, “Today is a day for numbers! Here’s a fun fact: Math doesn’t make wrongs right! #justsaying”, pointing at election results day, which was a slight sarcastic dig at BJP.

Today is the day when #WhiteCollaredTerrorists, #UrbanNaxals, #TukdeTukdeGang are destroyed and breathing their last. History, Geography, Maths -everything will not be discussed as defined by #UrbanNaxals. https://t.co/E335YZbuy1 — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 24, 2019

Ashoke Pandit’s reply came with a reference to Swara’s support to Begusarai candidate, Kanhaiya Kumar.

Members of the Indian film fraternity, including veterans like Asha Bhosle and Rajinikanth, congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the BJP-led coalition registered a landslide victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

Besides Asha Bhosle and Rajinikanth, younger talent, like Sonu Sood, Varun Dhawan and Riteish Deshmukh, also congratulated Modi for the “fantastic win”.

Here’s what they tweeted:

Asha Bhosle: The Indian electorate has voted wisely. Congratulations to Honourable PM Modi, NDA and all BJP party cadres who have worked tirelessly to take our country into a Golden Age that is long overdue. Jai Hind.

Paresh Rawal: Had said earlier and will repeat again — Sardar Patel had Unified India and Narendra Modi will not let it disintegrate. Relax India, we are truly in safe hands.

