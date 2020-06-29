



A lot of celebs admire Shah Rukh Khan for a lot of reason. But Arshad Warsi’s reaction to the superstar’s latest pic is winning the internet. Yesterday, SRK shared a breathtaking pic of himself as he completed 28 years in Bollywood.

Along with the photo, Shah Rukh Khan gave a lovely caption thanking his fans. SRK had tweeted, “Don’t know when my passion became my purpose and then turned into my profession. Thank u all for so many years of allowing me to entertain you. More than my professionalism I believe my passionalism will see me through many more years of service to all of you.”

In the pic, SRK is flaunting his stubble and long hair. Arshad Warsi quoted the Dil Se actor’s tweet and said that the pic could turn any man into a gay. The Asur actor wrote, “This pic would make any man turn gay.” Followed was some amazing reaction from his followers.

Check out Arshad Warsi’s tweet on SRK below:

This pic would make any man turn gay 😜 https://t.co/vwKsB5jBjS — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) June 28, 2020

One of the fans wrote, “I am 95% straight and 5% gay for SRK !”. One more follower replied to Warsi’s tweet saying, “Glad someone admitted that.”

Well, Shah Rukh Khan has raised the temperature with his latest pic. Don’t you agree? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

