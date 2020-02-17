Writer-producer Arsala Qureishi claims her 2015 film “Angry Indian Goddesses” set the precedent for female budding films in India, adding that films like “Veere Di Wedding” were released only afterward.

” ‘Angry Indian Goddesses’ was a huge movie. I think that was the film which set the stage for ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and the films that followed. We didn’t get credit for that, because we were independent producers and team. The film has been a learning experience. The film got a standing ovation in Toronto. It was in Rome, and the movie reached almost 90 film festivals across globe, and it has been a stellar film,” said Qureishi.

“Angry Indian Goddesses” dealt with sensitive issues such as women being objectified, gender inequality, gay-straight friendships, prejudice and more.

Qureishi is all set to rope in Hollywood bigwig actor-dancer-choreographer Robert Hoffman for her music video and India tour.

“I share a very personal rapport with him because of a lot of things. I think with Robert and (actress, model and blogger) Jas Sagu, the storytelling became so much easier because they are very good human beings, and are also trying to become better version of themselves.

That’s their contribution to this world, which I think is much more than any big billboard cinema or achievement can give, so, I like that. It was very easy to work with them,” said Qureishi.

Robert Hoffman will be exploring the Indian music and dance scene and he will soon launch his first concert.

After the critically-acclaimed “Angry Indian Goddesses” and the independent international film “The Unforgettable” (2009), Qureishi is ready to anounce her upcoming project soon.

