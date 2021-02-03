Singer Armaan Malik on Tuesday made a confession saying he cannot fake his emotions and thoughts. Armaan took to Twitter to reveal this aspect of his nature.

“I can never get myself to fake anything. My emotions, my thoughts, my energy. It is the way it is,” he tweeted.

I can never get myself to fake anything. My emotions, my thoughts, my energy. It is the way it is. — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) February 2, 2021

Fans of the singer responded to his tweet saying this is exactly why they love Armaan.

“That’s why we like you so much,” commented a fan.

“It shows how humble you are!! You will continue to succeed in life because you are so transparent! Great role model for the Youth of India,” expressed another fan.

“And we love you the way you are. We believe in you,” shared another fan.

Armaan currently has over 1.2 million followers on Twitter and often engages in interactive sessions with them.

The singer recently reminded his fans about the importance of becoming humble in life. “Whenever I feel low I remind myself that what I currently have is what I used to want at one point. Count your blessings,” he tweeted.

Armaan Malik feels although the world is gradually heading back to normalcy amid the ongoing pandemic, the vibe is weird and different. The singer also seems confused about where the world is headed post Covid-19.

The singer too to Twitter and shared his confusion. His fans too took note of his views and shared what they think.

“Is it normal to not know what normal is anymore?” Malik tweeted on Thursday.

In a separate tweet, Armaan Malik wrote, “Even though things have somewhat come back to normalcy, the vibe is weird and different. Is everyone else as confused as me as to where the world is headed 2021 and beyond ?!”

