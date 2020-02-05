Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra Wedding Reception: Bhuvan Bam Is Back With A Funny AF Version Of Yet Another Bollywood Gala Evening!

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding reception saw who’s who of Bollywood in attendance. From Shah Rukh Khan to Rekha, everyone was a part of the celebration to share their wishes and love to the newly married couple. While the photos and videos are all over the internet, Bhuvan Bam is back yet again with his own version of the whole reception.

The comedian often uses videos of wedding receptions and gives voiceovers to the photographers and celebs having fictional conversations which leave us in splits. He did it first with Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Akash Ambani-Shloka’s wedding functions. Well, this time he is back to make us laugh with his own version of Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra’s wedding reception and it’s funny AF!

In the video, he takes a dig at Ananya Panday and Chunky Panday when the former called her dad ‘Robert Downey Jr’ of India. He also mentioned Ananya Panday’s statement on her father’s ‘struggle’ that he has never been to Koffee With Karan. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s conversation happens over the actor telling his ladylove that he told Remo D’Souza to not stretch the episode of Dance India Dance to make movies; hinting at the average performance of their film Street Dancer 3D.

From Kareena Kapoor Khan revealing that her son Taimur Ali Khan has started saying ‘Wow’ to Karisma Kapoor telling her daughter to give a perfect pose as Karan Johar watches these videos to launch star kids, Bhuvan Bam has all the ingredients in it that make this video hilarious and entertaining to watch.

Watch the video below:



