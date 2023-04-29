Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades announces second pregnancy
Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades announces second pregnancy(Photo Credit –Instagram)

Actor Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades is all set to welcome her second child as she made the announcement on social media with a maternity picture.

On Saturday, Gabriella took to her Instagram and announced the news of her second pregnancy. In the photos featured, Gabriella is seen in a floor-sweeping gown.

Gabriella Demetriades captioned it: “Reality or AI?”

Father-to-be Arjun Rampal posted an evil eye and red hearts emoji.

Check out the post below:

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades started dating in 2018. In 2019, the couple welcomed their son Arik Rampal.

On the work front, Arjun is currently busy shooting for ‘Crakk – Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa’ starring Vidyut Jammwal.

