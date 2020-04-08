Arjun Rampal Wishes Girlfriend Gabriella Demtriades On Her Birthday & It’s Adorable!

Nowadays, we get to see B-Town couples’ PDA quite often and fans too join in with their favourite stars on social media. Today, Arjun Rampal took to social media to wish girlfriend Gabriella Demtriades on her birthday, and his wish will surely steal your hearts too.

Just a few hours, Arjun Rampal took to Instagram and shared a picture in which we can see him holding Gabriella in arms. He captioned it as, “Happy birthday my beautiful jaan. We celebrate today a little and a big one very soon. Love you.”

Cute, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, model Gabriella Demetriades gave birth to her first child with Arjun on July 18 and shared a glimpse of her baby boy on Instagram story. The cute image went viral and became an instant favourite.

In the greyscale image, Arjun was seen smiling as he holds his bundle of joy. Although the face of the baby was not visible, one could see his hands as Arjun looks at him adoringly.

South African model Gabriella also posted a selfie of herself from the hospital bed, writing: “Needed a change”.

In April of 2019, Arjun confirmed that Gabriella and were expecting their first child together. Arjun was previously married to former Miss India Mehr Jesia. They have two daughters, Maahika and Myra. The couple separated last year after 20 years of marriage.

