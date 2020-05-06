The violation of social distancing in the country due to the opening of Liquor stores has pissed off Arjun Rampal. The actor has asked the government to take strict action against those who are breaking social distancing rules. Arjun shared a video of a large crowd outside a liquor store and slammed such people for putting their as well as others’ lives in danger.

The opening of liquor stores in some areas in the country witnessed some bad signs for the country as people were standing in large queues without following social distancing. And to add to the tension several of them were not wearing masks too. Arjun Rampal took to his social media to share one such video and slammed those people by saying they deserve a thrashing, not drinking.

Along with the video, Arjun wrote – “Please stop this. Outside liquor stores, as they have been opened. I urge the government to please stop this immediately. This is absolute chaos and there is no level of discipline being maintained or any kind of social distancing.” He added, “These guys deserve a thrashing, not drinking”.

Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim commented on the actor’s post, “Seriously these people have no respect for their own body and others.. it is such a shame.

On the film front, Arjun Rampal will soon be seen in the Shailesh Verma directorial film Nastik. The movie will also star Meera Chopra and Harshaali Malhotra in pivotal roles.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!