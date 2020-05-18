Arjun Rampal Gets Back To Being Civilized With The Help Of Wifey Gabriella Demetriades

Looks like hair cutting and beard trimming sessions are the new jam for celebrity couples. Right from Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone to Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, they all seem to be at it! Now the latest actor to join the bandwagon is, actor Arjun Rampal along with his wife Gabriella Demetriades.

Arjun Rampal took to his social media handle to share a series of cute videos of getting his beard trimmed in a bid to return to being civilized. While in the first video, Arjun has announced his decision to get a shave, the second see’s him in the action with a little help from Gabriella.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Arjun Rampal captioned the first video as, “The extended quarantine has got the better of my beard. Time to let it go!!!!hopefully it grows back before filming commences…. #hairtodaygonetomorrow.” Meanwhile, the second video was captioned as, “It’s stared”

The chemistry between the couple is palpable and we can’t help but fall in love with them. Finally, once the act was done, Arjun Rampal presented himself in an almost clean-shaven look and captioned the image as, “All done, back to being civilized. Yay or Nay? #iseeme.”

For the unversed, Arjun Rampal was earlier married to former Miss India and supermodel Mehr Jessica for almost 20 years. The Om Shanti Om actor is now married to Gabriella Demetriades and they have a 10-month-old son, Arik.

The couple is currently in lockdown in Karjat. On the professional front, Arjun Rampal was last seen in ZEE5’s web series ‘The Final Call’ and on the silver screen in JP Dutta’s Paltan.

