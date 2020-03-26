Arjun Kapoor’s Note To Late Mother On Being Away During Her Chemotherapy Is Leaving Us In Tears!

Actor Arjun Kapoor has penned an emotional note on his mother Mona Shourie’s eighth death anniversary on Monday. He said that he has managed to survive eight years of being an actor.

Arjun on Wednesday tweeted a photograph of himself along with his sister Anshula, and Mona.

Alongside the picture, he wrote: “I wish I could be at home like this today would have felt safe & maybe even smiled more than anyone has ever seen me smile. It’s been 8 years today since you left us Mom… the world has come to a standstill now but mine and @anshulakapoor’ s world was shattered when u left forget standing still….

“We have tried to pick up the pieces some days are tougher than others though…

I’ve managed to survive 8 years of being an actor & a working individual she’s also started her own business with @FankindOfficial !!!”

He said that Anshula “more or less runs the house”.

“And I run to her if I need something in the house or in life.”

The “2 States” actor shared how he wanted to spend more time with his mother, who passed away due to cancer.

“The world has changed Maa right now in this moment I wish I had you at home would have spent so much time with u that I couldn’t when I was trying to lose weight do my acting classes and when I was away shooting ‘Ishaqzaade’ during ur chemotherapy,” he said.

He added: “…I love u Maa I miss u Maa… I miss having your name show up on my phone to check up on me… I just hope wherever you are you are happy and watching over ur 2 brat,” he said.

