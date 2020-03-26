Farah Khan Threatens To Unfollow Bollywood Celebs Posting Home Workout Videos, Arjun Kapoor Has A Hilarious Reply

Farah Khan seems to have got angry with Bollywood stars who are posting their home workout videos on Instagram regularly. The choreographer turned filmmaker in her latest Instagram video requested celebrities to stop posting workout videos because people have so many other things to take care of in the global pandemic like Coronavirus scare.

Farah in her Instagram video while addressing celebrities said that you have to maintain your physique but most people have other things to take care of. While she requested her celebrity friends to stop posting such videos, she also said that if they don’t stop she will unfollow them.

Farah captioned the video, “BAS KARO yeh workout videos !! 😝 video shot by :- #diva”

While many celebs like Tabu, Hansika, Rohit Shetty, Sonu Sood, Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora & Aditi Rao Hydari cracked up after watching her video, Arjun Kapoor had a hilarious suggestion.

He commented, “I think u need to workout in the gym downstairs in ur building ASAP!!!

Farah also replied, “shut up.. lockdown means no getting out of the house..”

Shilpa Shetty who is quite frequent on posting videos like these on Insta also commented, “Ha ha ha trust you to do this”

Katrina Kaif who is a close friend of Farah and is regularly posting workout videos from home hasn’t posted any comment yet though.

What do you think about this? Should celebrities stop posting workout videos from home on Instagram?

