Arjun Kapoor Reveals What Has Made Content King In Today’s Cinema

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who has come out with a digital property called “Arjun Recommends“, said there is no room for bad content and for mediocrity as people are exposed to the best of cinema and also documentaries on OTT platforms.

Speaking about the changing phase of Cinema in today’s times, Arjun said, “I’m extremely excited to be an actor living and working in today’s time. We are in the middle of a drastic change for the better and we should celebrate that. There is no room for bad content and definitely no room for mediocrity as people are exposed to the best of cinema, best of documentaries on the OTT.”

The “India’s Most Wanted” star said that the ride of OTT platforms has changed the game.

“If you see in the last couple of years, the quality of theatricals has become better. I do feel that we are witnessing the best period of disruption where each medium is pushing the other to do better, to produce content that stands out and are clutter-breaking. Today, truly content is king and it is the only thing that matters,” he said.

The actor further reveals that he would rather sit at home and discover great shows and movies and binge on them than going out for a party.

“Watching disruptive, innovative content can expand one’s thinking about the kind of stuff audiences are watching in their homes. It can prepare us with information on what kind of films to make so that people feel the urge to come to the theaters,” he added

Speaking about what drove him to create his own social media property, i.e Arjun Recommends, the Gunday actor said, “Arjun Recommends‘ is my attempt to bring together like-minded people who love to watch something good and clutter-breaking. This digital property is allowing me to engage with people from across India and understand from them what works.”

