Singer Arjun Kanungo says his new song, Statue, is special because it takes him back to his childhood days.

The track also features rapper Fotty Seven. While Arjun has composed the song, it has been penned by Fotty Seven.

The party track is inspired by the popular childhood game, Statue, and the music video features Arjun Kanungo, who meets a girl with the power to pause time.

“It is the beginning of the party season and I think this track will be the best one to begin your night out with. I have always wanted to create tracks that are relatable and are enjoyed by everyone globally and here I am with a very special song at the right time of the year. As a kid, I always loved playing the game ‘Statue’ and I am still very fond of it. Therefore, this track is special to me as it rewinds my childhood memories,” said Arjun.

“It was an amazing experience collaborating with the talented Fotty Seven. He is an incredible artiste and it was my pleasure to get an opportunity to work with him,” he added.

Said Fotty Seven: “The track is inspired by a game that I am sure everyone must have played. Growing up, we miss those games and their essence, and we thought that why not twist it and explore something new. It is a special song for me in many ways, as I got an opportunity to collaborate with a multi-talented artiste — Arjun Kanungo. We all are looking forward to a new start of the year and celebrations, and I feel this track will be apt for everyone. ‘Statue’ is the song everyone is going to relate and groove on its beat.”

Fans have loved it, with one tweeting: “Love it such a fun video too! I still play Statue with my grandkids, so I think we’ll be playing it to this song also”.

