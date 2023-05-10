Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman said he has “been there” as he on Wednesday shared an old video of musician Sting getting uncomfortable while listening to Jose Feliciano’s version of ‘Every Breath You Take’ at 2017 while attending the Polar Music Prize in 2017.
In the throwback clip, Sting was seen being a witness to his own iconic number ‘Every Breath You Take’, sung by a Puerto Rican-born guitarist, but he seemed unimpressed.
Advertisement
Advertisement
In the caption of the video, AR Rahman tweeted, “I’ve been there.”
Trending
AR Rahman, too, has been a witness to unimpressive remakes of his songs such as ‘Humma Humma’ by Badshah, ‘Urvasi Urvasi’ and ‘Masakali 2.0’.
I’ve been there 😍 https://t.co/MDW4isY82q
— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) May 10, 2023
He is a winner of six National Film Awards, two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award and a Golden Globe Award.
In 2010, the Indian government conferred him with the Padma Bhushan, the nation’s third-highest civilian award.
For more such new
Must Read: Priyanka Chopra Finally Breaks Silence On Her Past Relationships With Bollywood Stars, Says “Ended Dating Actors That I Worked With…”
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News
Advertisement.
Advertisement