Rising music sensation and Miss International Diva India 2025 Apurva Chauhan has been officially signed as the star performer for the Glitterati Campus Tour, a first-of-its-kind pop and rock music showcase traveling to India’s most prestigious universities that aims to highlight important social causes. With her signature blend of powerful vocals, emotional storytelling, and cross-genre artistry, Apurva is set to lead this youth-driven music movement across campuses nationwide.

The tour launched with its first edition at Amity University, Lucknow, where Apurva took center stage and lit up the evening with a genre-spanning performance that left students cheering long after the final note. She told the audience, “I truly believe music is one of the most powerful ways to bring people together, and if we can do that while supporting something meaningful, that’s really special.”

Opening with a hauntingly cinematic melody, Apurva paid tribute to her operatic and classical training. From there, she led the audience through a curated musical journey, gliding into the silky jazz, playful Latin pop, edgy energy of rock, and closing with an emotional rendition of the Hindi ballad Sahiba, now a viral favorite. Each song showcased her versatility, and each transition came with a story about her roots, her journey through different cultures, and her commitment to using music as a form of connection.

Growing up in India, Apurva was exposed to music early in life, but her style today blends the East and West in a way that’s deeply contemporary yet soulfully grounded. Trained in the US and UK across genres, her sound speaks directly to the youth as it is fresh, global, and deeply emotive.

The Glitterati Campus Tour, backed by partners including Canara Bank and Senco Gold & Diamonds, is more than just a concert series. At every stop, it links music to a meaningful cause. This edition partnered with Canara Bank’s Angel Account initiative to promote financial security for women dealing with cancer, shining a spotlight on breast cancer awareness.

Student energy was at an all-time high as Apurva took the stage following a welcome ceremony that included the UP head of Canara Bank and the Vice-Chancellor of Amity University. The Acoustic band and renowned dancer Shubham Kumar also performed, setting the tone for a night full of talent and energy. “It is empowering to see music move people for such an important cause,” Apurva shared after the show, surrounded by students and fans eager to meet her.

Future editions of the Glitterati Tour promise to bring even more excitement, with Apurva Chauhan at the heart of the journey: an artist who brings not just talent to the stage, but a deep sense of purpose. The tour will continue to honor top campus influencers, spotlight emerging student talent through opening acts, and use music as a powerful tool for social awareness and transformation.

