April Fools’ Day 2019: From Salman Khan To Shah Rukh Khan – Stars Who Turned Their Fans To Fools!

April Fools’ Day 2019: With every passing Friday in Bollywood, an artistic idea of someone launches on screen in the form of a movie. Some movies stay with the audience in their hearts forever, some are just spent and wasted. Remember Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero or Salman Khan’s Veer?

April fool is a concept in which you are shown ‘Oonchi Dukaan’ and offered ‘Pheeka Pakwaan’. Likewise, for Bollywood, there are umpteen movies that have shown ‘blockbuster trailers’ promising a fairy-tale and offered all-time disasters, in short making you an ‘April Fool’.

Below are Eleven of those innumerable movies, which made you ‘April Fool’

1. Mangal Pandey

Genre: Biography | War | History

Year: 2005

Starring: Aamir Khan, Rani Mukherji, and Ameesha Patel

As per its genre, the movie was a biography of the great legend Mangal Pandey. The movie when released called a ‘war’ between audience and filmmakers and today it’s a ‘history’ that everybody has forgotten. Sarcasm apart, though getting a bumper start at the box office and top class reviews by critics, the film was declared as average at the box office. After Lagaan audience’s expectations from Aamir were at sky high, which crashed after Mangal Pandey.

2. Once Upon Ay Time in Mumbai Dobaara

Genre: Crime | Drama | Romance

Year: 2013

Starring: Akshay Kumar, Imran Khan, and Sonakshi Sinha

The difference between the prequel and this sequel is, the prequel was declared as ‘Super Hit’. The only reason a few people went to watch this movie was, ‘expectations because of the prequel’. The movie was trashed by Critics, Audience, and Chennai Express. A critic also compared the ‘pain’ of watching this movie, to the ‘pain’ of getting a root canal done.

3. Veer

Genre: Drama | History | Adventure

Year: 2010

Starring: Salman Khan, Zarine Khan, and Mithun Chakraborty

Veer is said to be the ‘dream Project’ of Salman Khan, we wish it should have stayed in the dream only. These dreams are injurious to the health of producers and audience. It was declared below average at the box office, plus was trashed by critics and audience. The public, who came out of the theatre without having a nap, was honoured by the title ‘Veer’. Along with the audience, the producers even got fooled after watching the box office collection of this movie.

4. Agent Vinod

Genre: Action | Spy

Year: 2012

Starring: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor.

Another dream project by another Khan; the similarities between Veer and Agent Vinod were, they both were dream projects and both were duds at the box office. Made under Saif Ali Khan’s production house ‘Illuminati’, this movie declared average at the box office. It didn’t affect the financial status of ‘Chote Nawaab’, but his acting status was surely dented.

5. Tees Maar Khan

Genre: Comedy | Drama

Year: 2010

Starring: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, and Akshaye Khanna

On its trailer launch, ‘Tees Maar Khan’ was declared as the most anticipated movie of that time. ‘Sheila Ki Jawani’ pulled the crowd to the theatre, but couldn’t make the movie watchable. The pre-buzz movie was on zenith, resulting in a bumper opening of the movie. The movie was not a flop in the financial books, but it lost the faith of the audience.

6. Raavan

Genre: Action | Adventure | Crime

Year: 2010

Starring: Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

After the super success of ‘Guru’, the actor-producer’s trio of ‘Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai-Mani Ratnam’ was on High. Raavan; said to be the dream project of Mani Ratnam, brought them down. Though getting some above average reviews from critics, Raavan was declared flop at the box office. In India, on the occasion of Dussehra, people burn the effigy of Raavan. But the movie – ‘Raavan’ burned some serious cash bundles of the producer.

7. Saawariya

Genre: Drama | Romance | Musical

Year: 2007

Starring: Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and Salman Khan

When you hear of Saawariya, you immediately think of ‘Om Shanti Om’. One of the biggest clashes of the industry ended with Saawariya being on the losing side. It had everything, two full-blooded debutantes, a masterpiece director (Bhansali) and his production house (Sanjay Leela Bhansali Pictures), but it failed to cope up with the expectations of the Indian audience.

8. Mela

Genre: Action | Drama

Year: 2000

Starring: Aamir Khan, Twinkle Khanna, Faisal Khan

After the superb-trio of Raja Hindustani, Ishq and Sarfarosh; Aamir Khan was back again with an all and out action film ‘Mela’. The pre-release buzz of the movie was the only ‘positive’ point for the movie. It was trashed critically and commercially, making itself the worst film of the year. The only people who visited this ‘Mela’ were the star cast and crew of this movie.

9. Bombay Velvet

Genre: Crime | Drama

Year: 2015

Starring: Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar

When Bollywood’s one of the most talented directors announces his/her dream project, everyone should beware. We’ve seen many ambitious projects going downhill because of excessive interference with the product. Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma’s Bombay Velvet, budgeted monumentally was a dud at the box office.

10. Thugs Of Hindostan

Genre: Action | Drama

Year: 2018

Starring: Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh

Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s union was the selling point of the film but, alas, the audience also demanded a good story. Vijay Krishna Acharya promised a grand film, he delivered one but it was just the grandness that was visibly attractive.

11. Zero

Genre: Sci-Fi | Drama

Year: 2018

Starring: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif

Aanand L. Rai directing a movie, Shah Rukh Khan as a dwarf accompanied by Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif – what could have gone wrong? Yes, the story again. Classic case of second-half gone terribly wrong.

