Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Are All Set To Welcome 2020 Amid The Snow

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli never leave a chance to make us fall in love with them. The couple is madly in love with each other and they are not just husband-wife, but they are each other’s travel buddies too.

Virushka often jets off to different places to enjoy their holidays. Looks like they are all set to welcome the new year together for the same, they’ve chosen a snowy destination. A few hours ago, Virat Kohli took to his Instagram page to share photos with his lovely wife.

The couple has posed amid the snow all over surrounded by tall maple trees and under the blue skies.

Check out the pics below:

A few weeks ago, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli completed 2 years of their married life together. They shared lovely pics with beautiful captions in which the couple expressed their happiness and love.

Virat had written, “In reality there is only love and nothing else. And when god blesses you with the person who makes you realise that everyday, you have just one feeling, gratitude❤️”.

Anushka shared, “”To love another person is to see the face of God” -Victor Hugo

The thing about love is that it’s not just a feeling , it’s much more than that . It’s a guide , a propeller, a path to the absolute truth . And I am blessed , truly , wholly blessed, to have found it ❤️ 🙏”.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!