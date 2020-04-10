Anurag Kashyap Hits Back At Troll Who Tagged Mumbai Police Accusing The Director Of Rolling A Joint!

Nowadays, Bollywood celebrities are quite active on social media and voice their opinions on various issues. One such person is Anurag Kashyap, who never shies away from expressing his bold views and taking on trolls. Recently, we got to witness one such instance when he took on a troll, who doubted him of doing drugs and tagged Mumbai Police.

Recently, Anurag did live a live session for a YouTube channel named Our Stupid Reactions. One user trimmed 11 seconds’ clip from the interview and posted it on Twitter. In the video, one can see the filmmaker rolling a paper. He tagged both Anurag and the official handle of Mumbai Police and urged for taking an action against Anurag’s act as he doubted him of doing drugs.

A person tagged Mumbai Police and wrote, “Hello @MumbaiPolice ,will you please look into this ?

Here @anuragkashyap72

is rolling a joint which is illegal in India.”

Without dodging the video, Anurag Kashyap hit back with a perfect reply to the troll and requested Mumbai Police to investigate it. He wrote, “Yes please for once @MumbaiPolice look into it. Once and for all let’s make it clear that I roll tobacco and please thoroughly investigate for the satisfaction of the bhakts and the trolls ..”

Yes please for once @MumbaiPolice look into it. Once and for all let’s make it clear that I roll tobacco and please thoroughly investigate for the satisfaction of the bhakts and the trolls .. https://t.co/ZHv3CwpVBG — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) April 9, 2020

Now, let’s see how the Mumbai Police reacts to it!

