Anurag Kashyap’s direction has always been considered to be unique. The director, who has been showing his acting prowess also, lately said this year, that he would travel and finish off his writing work and from next year onwards, he would only direct films for three years.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has given us some groundbreaking cinema and lately, he has been impressing his fans with his acting skills too. He has recently been seen as the main antagonist in Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s film ‘Haddi’ and is getting praised for his work.

Anurag Kashyap in an exclusive conversation opened up on his directorial plans and said, “This year I would be travelling from festival to festival. I love traveling and I would like to finish my writing work. Next year onwards I will only direct films for the next three years.”

Sharing his reaction to the types of films releasing currently, Anurag Kashyap said, “Some amazing work is getting released. Filmmakers are doing such a great job. I feel I am lacking behind and I have a lot to catch up on. I saw ‘Ghoomer’ and loved it. I enjoyed ‘Rocky and Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. I watched Kanu Behl’s film ‘Agra’ and Devashish Makhija’s ‘Joram’. All these filmmakers have done a great job. I need to really catch up. “

On the workfront, Anurag Kashyap will be again seen as an actor in Tamil film ‘Leo’ which is an action film starring Vijay and Trisha. He will also be seen in Tamil film ‘One 2 One’.

