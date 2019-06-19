Veteran actor Anupam Kher says it was a pat on the shoulder from legendary actor Dilip Kumar during the shoot of their film “Karma” that made him feel that he had arrived.

Anupam on Wednesday shared a still from the 1986 film “Karma“, directed by Subhash Ghai. Anupam played the iconic villain Dr. Dang, while Dilip Kumar essayed the role of Rana Vishwa Pratap Singh, a police officer.

He captioned the image: “The iconic meeting of Dr. Dang with Rana Vishwa Pratap Singh. This was my first day of shoot for Subhash Ghaiji’s magnum opus ‘Karma’. I was apprehensive, nervous and excited to be in the same frame with the real thespian and legend Dilip Kumar.”

“His ‘Relax! It is only acting’ didn’t relax me. But his pat on my shoulder after the shot did make me think that I had arrived. There is, and there will be, nobody like Dilip Saab. He is the ultimate actor India has ever produced,” he added.

The film also featured Nutan, Naseeruddin Shah, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Poonam Dhillon, Sridevi and Dara Singh.

