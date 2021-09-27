Advertisement

Actor Anshuman Jha has won the ‘Best Actor-Critics Award’ at the India International Film Festival of Boston (IIFFB) for his portrayal of a serial killer in the film ‘Midnight Delhi’.

‘As an artiste he is very unique. He is dancing to a rare tune. I am so glad he agreed to be a part of my debut film and has given such nuance to this character,” says Rakesh Rawat, director of ‘Midnight Delhi’.

‘Midnight Delhi’ explores one of the many cruel nights in Delhi. Anshuman essays a grey character in the film, a man who steals surgical blades and then attacks women with them.

Anshuman currently awaits the release of his directorial debut film ‘Lord Curzon ki Haveli’, which had been postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic.

This black comedy thriller, starring Arjun Mathur, Rasika Duggal and Parambrata Chatterjee, is set in London and was halted due to the pandemic.

As an actor, he will be next seen in the action-packed film ‘Lakadbaggha’.

Anshuman Jha has started preparing for the role and talking on the same Anshuman said, “I love animals and have always loved action movies – ‘Lakadbaggha’ merges both my passions. I am thrilled to be a part of an out-and-out action film for the first time. The storyline deals with a relevant issue that plagues our society. I will only do this once – therefore have put the other projects on hold so that I can give this my all. The action choreography is something I am looking forward to and I hope the audience will enjoy this balls-to-the-wall kind of action.”

Anshuman is currently undergoing a planned training phase in martial arts to be in a place to implement the action set pieces. After prepping through July in India, he was in New York through August learning Krav Maga. Jha has pushed Harish Vyas’ ‘Hari-Om’ to 2022 as he wishes to put all his efforts into this film to bring forth his best.

To be helmed by Victor Mukherjee, the film is set in East Kolkata, Chinatown and will go on the floors in December 2021. ‘Lakadbaggha’ is a hand-to-hand combat action film.

Written by Alok Sharma, this film is a quintessential ‘Good vs Evil’ story with a unique contemporary touch of the illegal animal trade industry serving as an undercurrent to the narrative.

