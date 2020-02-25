Ananya Panday Reveals What Chunky Panday Did When She Gave Him Her Filmfare Trophy

Just like any other proud father, Chunky Panday was on cloud nine when his daughter Ananya Panday bagged her first Filmfare Award for her role in Student Of The year 2. Ananya was awarded for the Best Debut and Chunky was more than elated to hear the news.

Ananya received the award in her mother Bhavana Panday’s presence and missed having her dad around this precious moment. But as soon as the actress went back home, she presented the award to her father. What he did next with the trophy is what we expect every dad to do.

During an interaction with Mumbai Mirror, Ananya told, “I had practised it so many times, but when I went on stage I forgot everything. Winning a Filmfare Black Lady is a big deal for me. My mom (Bhavana Panday) was there with me and how I wished dad (Chunky Panday) was there, too. But I gave the trophy to him when I reached home”. She added that Chunky told her to keep the award in the living room, “So the family could look at it the whole day”.

Earlier, Chunky Panday had also expressed his happiness on Ananya bagging the Best debut award and said, “In 34 years of my career, I have had 4 nominations for films like Tezaab, Aankhen, Housefull and Apna Sapna Money Money but I’ve never won a Filmfare award.”

“So when Ananya was nominated I was overjoyed. And last night, when she won it, I literally started crying. I had tears in my eyes because I just couldn’t believe it. Obviously she deserved it,” the actor told SpotboyE.

On the work front, Ananya will be next seen in Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter. The Ali Abbas Zafar’s co-production film will hit the theatres on June 12.

She also has a film with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi which will be directed by Shakun Batra.

