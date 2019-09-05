Ananya Panday Is The Next Alia Bhatt Of B’Town? Karan Johar Feels So!

Bollywood beauty Ananya Pandya who made her grand debut in Bollywood opposite the dashing Tiger Shroff earlier this year with Student Of The Year 2, might be just one film old in Bollywood, but filmmakers from all across have been lining up to sign her for their film projects following her popularity and the fan following.

Though her debut film didn’t click the way it was expected at the box office, cine-goers loved her act in the film and had all good to say for her performance on SOTY 2.

As per a report by Mumbai Mirror, filmmaker Karan Johar who produced her debut film has also known the actress for a long time, and he reportedly feels that Ananya can be the next Alia Bhatt in Bollywood.

Ananya and Alia have been good friends for a long time and they also share a great rapport with each other. In fact in numerous interviews, Ananya has stated that Alia has been a great source of inspiration for her and have loved her work and the characters which the Highway actress portrays on big screen.

Just like Alia, Ananya too has received a warm welcome from the audience in her debut film and without a doubt, she is already on a roll, as the young actress has been endorsing some big brands and also has a huge following on social media.

Apart from that in much less period after making her debut in Bollywood, she already has two big films in her kitty in form of director Mudasaar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in lead. She also has filmmaker Maqbool Khan’s Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter in lead. The film is slated to go on floors this month & will hit big screens next year.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!