Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is in a dilemma as she has run out of captions for her pictures on social media.

Ananya posted a set of pictures on Instagram. In the images, the actress is seen taking a mirror selfie.

The daughter of actor Chunky Panday, Ananya Panday looks stunning in a black outfit paired with nude make-up and pink lip stain.

For the caption, Ananya Panday wrote: “(heart and fire emoji) (u guys will be happy to know I literally cannot think of captions anymore but I’ll be back).”

The actress will next be seen in the film “Liger” opposite Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda.

The film has been directed by Puri Jagannnadh. Produced by Karan Johar, the film is scheduled to release on September 9.

Ananya Panday also stars in Shakun Batra’s untitled next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

