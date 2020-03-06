Amitabh Bachchan’s Recent Tweet Is Every Grandparent Ever When They Start Using WhatsApp For The First Time

Amitabh Bachchan is a living legend and an inspiration to many. He is 77 and has the energy of a kid. He’s hardworking and loves to explore new things. He is quite active on Twitter and tweets almost every day. In fact, his fans actually wait for him to post everyday.

Recently, Big B shared a tweet explaining the meaning of different heart emojis and wrote, “T 3461 -never knew that heart Emoji’s of different colours had different meanings .. SO , found out and here (cont) http://tl.gd/n_1sr5ndo”.

T 3461 -never knew that heart Emoji's of different colours had different meanings .. SO , found out and here (cont) https://t.co/i1gaMCrclN — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 6, 2020

The tweet read, “T 3461 -never knew that heart Emoji’s of different colours had different meanings ..SO, found out and here it is .. Red heart .. true love, also passion ,romance. Black heart .. opposite context to red, represents morbidity, sorrow. Yellow heart .. happiness , friendship. Green heart .. jealousy, feeling of envy or organic & healthy living. Purple Heart .. compassion or love ; sharing snaps or outfits tag with Purple Heart. Blue heart .. trust, harmony, peace, loyalty.”

“💖 this to be used to draw attention, 💗💓 .. falling in love, having butterflies, heart alarm emoji, nervous butterflies in stomach when texting loved ones ..💞 .. heart inside a heart .. showing growing feelings .. feel like they are falling in love,” Amitabh added.

He will be next seen in Gulabo Sitabo opposite Ayushmann Khurrana and we are really excited for this duo to work their magic on the big screens!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!