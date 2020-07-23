Amitabh Bachchan, on Thursday evening, tweeted to refute a news reports claiming that he has tested Covid-19 negative.

Big B shared a video clip of a TV news channel that claims “Amitabh Bachchan tests negative for COVID” as “breaking news”. He shared the news on his verified Twitter account.

“.. this news is incorrect , irresponsible , fake and an incorrigible LIE !!” Amitabh Bachchan tweeted on his official account, @SrBachchan.

The Bollywood icon seems quite disturbed by the fake news surrounding his health. He also retweeted a tweet posted by a fan. The tweet reads, “That’s playing with someone’s privacy. Why do media play with people’s emotions? Take Care Sir Ji.”

Amitabh Bachchan, along with son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan, is currently hospitalised with coronavirus infection. Actress Jaya Bachchan, his wife, has tested negative.

Other famous celebrities, who have recently tested positive for Covid-19, include TV actors Shrenu Parikh, Parth Samthaan and also actor Anupam Kher’s mother Dulari Kher.

