Amitabh Bachchan Pens Down Heartfelt Note On Daughter Shweta Bachchan’s Achievement!

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday penned a heartfelt post for his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda as her debut novel Paradise Towers has become one of the best-selling fiction books.

Praising Shweta for the achievement, Big B took to social media and wrote: “Nothing brings greater pride to a father than this achievement of a daughter. Daughters are special. From this little ‘ghunghat (veil)’ to the ‘best seller’.”

T 3080 – Nothing brings greater pride to a Father than this achievement of a DAUGHTER ! daughters are special ..

From this little ‘ghunghat’ to the ‘best seller GHAT’ pic.twitter.com/VPnveyp5Ay — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 4, 2019

Along with the post, the proud father also shared a childhood photograph of Shweta, who can be seen carrying a red colour veil on her head.

Shweta’s book was launched on Amitabh’s 76th birthday last year. It is a heart-warming slice-of-life novel set in an apartment building in Mumbai.

Apart from being the author of the novel, she also stepped into the world of fashion by launching her fashion label MxS with designer Monisha Jaising.

